Police Arrest Nasarawa United Fan For Attacking Plateau United Player

The Nigeria Police Force has reported the arrest of a fan from Nasarawa United following an incident in which Plateau United player Vincent Temitope was injured during a pitch invasion at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement made to reporters on Monday, spokesperson for the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Rahman Nansel, said, “The individual has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing further investigation.”

This concerning event occurred after a closely contested match in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), where Nasarawa United emerged victorious with a score of 3-2.

Tensions flared when some Nasarawa fans expressed their frustration towards Temitope, blaming him for the perceived shift in momentum during the match after he scored a goal and missed a penalty.

Eyewitnesses highlighted serious concerns over the adequacy of security at the stadium, noting that fewer than 20 police officers were present to manage a crowd of thousands. This lack of suitable security measures contributed to an environment that allowed fans to rush the pitch after the final whistle.

One spectator described the atmosphere as tense throughout the match, detailing that officials from Plateau United quickly moved their players off the field, but the situation escalated rapidly as fans invaded the pitch, resulting in chaos.

During the invasion, Temitope suffered a stab wound to the neck and was promptly transported to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafia, where he received immediate medical attention. Plateau United’s Director of Media Operations, Yaksat Maklek, later reported that the player is now in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

This incident has reignited important discussions regarding the safety and security measures at Nigerian football venues, highlighting the need for clubs and local authorities to take proactive steps to ensure the well-being of players, officials, and fans alike.

Note that this event occurred shortly after the NPFL had lifted a ban on Nasarawa United supporters, which had been imposed due to a previous incident of violence. The lifting of the ban came with the expectation that the club would enhance security and promote appropriate fan behavior during matches.