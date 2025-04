Nigeria Police Orders Removal Of 52 Retired Senior Officers From Payroll (Full List)

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has ordered the removal of 52 senior officers who retired between May 1, 2018, and April 1, 2025, from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the federal government’s central payroll platform for public sector employees.

In a wireless communication dated April 10, 2025, and referenced as CH:8400/FS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.1/78, the police authorities instructed the ICT/Computer Unit at Force Headquarters in Abuja, along with the Records and Data Management Section, to update their records accordingly.

The memo, titled ‘Discharge and Retirement’, was issued from the Office of the Force Secretary and distributed to various departments, units, formations, zones (1–17), and sister agencies.

The notification informed these bodies about the official retirement status of the affected officers, directing them to take appropriate action to ensure the officers are removed from the payroll system

The wireless message obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday read, “Grateful be informed that the underlisted senior police officers have been retired from the Force W.E.F. (With Effect From) dates indicated against their names: 46437, DCP ABDULLATEEF YUSUF AJAPE retirement date 1st May 2018; 60081, ACP KINGSLEY ANYANWU, retirement date 1st January 2023; 86425, ACP THEMAN SALAMI DILLE, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86507, ACP UKAM STEPHEN UKOR, retirement date 1st January, 2022; 86536, ACP AKANDE SUNDAY, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86542, ACP ANTHONY E. INABOGHUMA, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86670, ACP KOLAWOLE BAMIDELE, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 66561, ACPONUGU UCHENNA HARBERT, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86549, ACP NWIRE CHIKE GEOFFREY, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86580, ACP SULE ABEL, retirement date 1st January, 2022

“50599, ACP JULIUS OSOIMURIE INEGBEDION, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 57936, ACP OMISAKIN ADEKUNLE ZACCHEAUS, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 50730, ACP AKANDE TAJUDEEN, retirement date 1st January, 2023; and 5670, ACP AJALA IBIRONKE, retirement date 1st January, 2024.

“Others include 86517, ACP HACHAEL EDEGUA, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 57890, ACP BABARINSA ISIAKA ADEOYE, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 36686, ACP OSADOLOR OLAYE, retirement date 1st February, 2025; 47684, ACP HAMZAT RILWAN, retirement date16th March, 2025; 86602, CSP, ONYEJIAKA CHIAMAKA, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86614, CSP MOHAMMED LAWAL, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86634, CSP ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86838, CSP UMAR MOHAMMED, retirement date 1st January, 2022; 87823, CSP MOHAMMED ETSU, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 87536, CSP RILWAN BAWA MAILIKI, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 87467, CSP AYODELE CHUKS, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 87931, CSP ATILADE ABIOLA ADEGOKE, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 87825, CSP JOHNSON EMMANUEL, retirement date 15 January, 2025; 87966, CSP MATTHEW TEJUMOLA, retirement date 1st January, 2025; 86514, CSP SUNDAY AMISON, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 87831, CSP ALFA MUHAMMED NAGOGO, retirement date 1st January, 2025; and 86423, CSP MOHAMMED BUKAR, retirement date 1st January, 2023.

“Others are 86757, CSP OGUNMOYOLE OLU OJO, retirement date 1st January, 2022; 86793, CSP ADESOKAN ADEGBENRO, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86811, CSP REUBEN GLORIA, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86823, CSP ABDULLAHI BUHARI, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86842, CSP KALCHALLA BASHIR, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86843, CSP ABUBAKAR AHMED MUSA, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86845, CSP MADAWAKI ABDULAZIZ, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 86513, CSP OTAESIRI A. ROBINSON, retirement date 1st January, 2021; 50464, CSP SADI DANBATTA ADO, retirement date 1st January, 2023; 87369, CSP ODUAL NYENAMI, retirement date 1st February, 2025; 87373, CSP EBIMIESEIGHA NELSON, BEBETU, retirement date 1st February, 2025; 87937, CSP OMOLADE ADEYERI, retirement date 1st February, 2025; 87875, CSP JOHNSON SEGUN, retirement date 1st February, 2025; 50496, CSP IBRAHIM ACHEM, retirement date 1st March, 2025; 87450, CSP NNAMDI DAVID ACCRA UDUBOR, retirement date 1st March, 2025; 88003, CSP GLADYS YOMI-FANIYI, retirement date 1st March, 2025; 61377, CSP ENOFE C. EUCHARIA, retirement date 1st April, 2025; 87253, CSP LAWRENCE CHINENYE IHEUKWUMERE, retirement date 1st April, 2025; 87524, CSP OSAIGBOVO IYASERE, retirement date 1st April, 2025; 88012, CSP GRACE WONWU, retirement date 1st April, 2025; and 57931, SP ABDULRAHAMAN ISIAKU UMAR, retirement date 1st January, 2025

“AIGPOL Budget ABUJA only. Grateful delete officers names from IPPIS payroll yours. NIGPOL ICT/Computer/Abuja/ Record a states only. Amend records yours accordingly, please,” the memo added.