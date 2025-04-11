Semi-automated Offside Technology (SAOT) To Be Used In Premier League This Weekend; How It Works

This weekend, the Premier League is set to implement semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), marking a significant advancement in the management of offside calls.

After extensive trials and some discussions surrounding its efficacy, SAOT aims to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of decisions made on the field.

Recent weeks have seen several lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviews, prompting a desire for a more streamlined process. The introduction of SAOT is expected to address these concerns and improve the overall experience for players and fans alike.

Clubs voted in favor of this technology last April, and its rollout has been carefully timed following further trials to ensure its effectiveness.

SAOT provides support to officials by automating critical aspects of offside decision-making, thus reducing the reliance on human interpretation in certain situations.

The Premier League emphasizes that this artificial intelligence system enhances the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decisions, which have often sparked debate.

Note that SAOT will not extend to other aspects of VAR, such as penalties, goal reviews for handballs, red cards, or issues of mistaken identity.

The technology will debut at Manchester City’s home match against Crystal Palace on Saturday (12:30 WAT).

Understanding How SAOT Works

The term “semi-automated” indicates that while the technology streamlines the review process, human verification is still required to confirm the decisions made by the system.

We have already witnessed the effective use of SAOT in this season’s Champions League and in the FA Cup from the fifth round onwards.

During a VAR review for a tight offside decision, SAOT will step in to simplify the process. Officials previously had to analyze three critical factors: when the ball was kicked, the positions and angles of the defender’s body, and those of the attacking player at that exact moment. This manual process often led to delays and uncertainty, with viewers observing lengthy replays and lines drawn to determine offside.

With SAOT, bespoke cameras installed at all 20 Premier League stadiums will automatically track the ball and capture up to 10,000 data points on all 22 players’ movements. This technological enhancement allows for accurate determinations about a player’s position relative to defenders at the precise moment the ball is played.

The VAR team will verify the key points of the decision before it is communicated to the on-field officials, who will then inform players and fans. A 3D animation generated by the technology will be shared with viewers at home and displayed on screens in the stadium, enhancing transparency and understanding of the decision-making process.