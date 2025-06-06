Tottenham Sack Ange Postecoglou; Gasperini Becomes New Roma Manager

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou following a dismal 2024–2025 Premier League campaign.

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur parted ways barely two weeks after the Australian tactician ended Spurs’ wait for a major title.

Postecoglou, 59, took over as Spurs manager in the summer of 2023. In his debut season, he led the North London club to a respectable 5th-place finish in the Premier League.

However, the 2024–2025 campaign proved catastrophic. Tottenham managed just 11 wins, 5 draws, and suffered 22 losses, finishing 17th on the table with only 38 points — their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era.

Despite domestic struggles, Postecoglou guided Spurs to European glory, defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final to secure the club’s first major trophy in 17 years.

The triumph briefly restored hope among fans, but it was not enough to save the Australian manager’s job.

Meanwhile, AS Roma have appointed Gian Piero Gasperini as their new head coach.

In an official statement, the Italian club praised the former Atalanta boss for his tactical innovation, emphasis on hard work, and ability to develop young talent.

“The ownership and Claudio Ranieri are convinced that Gasperini is the right man for this role,” the statement read. “Welcome, Mister! Forza Roma!”