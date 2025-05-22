“I’m A Winner” – Ange Postecoglou Says After Winning Europa League For Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has declared himself a proven winner after leading the club to their first major trophy in 17 years with a Europa League final victory over Manchester United.

The triumph, which also secured Tottenham’s return to the Champions League, marks a high point in Ange Postecoglou’s tenure and validates a bold claim he made earlier in the season.

“I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed. I don’t say things unless I believe them,” Postecoglou said in September. The quote was met with widespread scepticism at the time, but nine months later, the Australian has delivered on his promise.

Following the 3-1 win in Bilbao, Postecoglou did not hold back in asserting his credentials.

“I’m a winner. Win is what I do the most,” he said. “Even when I signed, Daniel [Levy] said, ‘We’ve gone after winners, and it didn’t work; now we’ve got Ange’. Mate, I’m a winner.”

The victory came amid a difficult season marked by internal challenges, injuries, and fan unrest. Despite those hurdles, Postecoglou maintained his belief and now has tangible success to show for it.

While uncertainty surrounds his future at the club, Postecoglou hinted at a desire to remain and build on the momentum.