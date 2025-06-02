Chelsea To Offload 15 Players In Major Summer Clear-Out Amid Squad Overhaul

Premier League side Chelsea are preparing for a massive squad overhaul this summer, with at least 15 players expected to be shown the exit door, according to The Guardian.

The move comes as manager Enzo Maresca begins shaping the Chelsea squad to his liking following a promising debut season.

Maresca led the Blues to Champions League qualification and a historic Europa Conference League triumph.

However, the Italian tactician is wasting no time in planning for a more demanding 2025-2026 campaign — including Chelsea’s participation in this month’s FIFA Club World Cup.

To make room for new signings and balance the books, Chelsea are set to offload a host of first-team players.

The club is on the verge of signing striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, and they remain active in the market. However, sources indicate that significant departures must take place before further acquisitions are finalized.

Among those on the chopping block are several players who spent last season out on loan, including Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Djordje Petrovic, and Joao Felix — all of whom have now been transfer-listed.

Midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku are also reportedly available for transfer after failing to make a consistent impact in the Premier League.

The future of Trevoh Chalobah remains uncertain despite his impressive performances last term. Also, Chelsea are open to serious offers for defender Wesley Fofana, whose recurring injury issues have raised concerns.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could also leave Stamford Bridge should a new first-choice keeper be brought in. Similarly, striker Nicolas Jackson’s position is under review and may be sacrificed if another forward is signed following Delap’s expected arrival.

Winger Noni Madueke, who joined from PSV for £30 million in January 2023, is another surprise name up for sale as Chelsea look to trim down their squad ahead of a busy season.