Peter Okoye, Mikel Obi Team Up To Bring Victor Osimhen To Chelsea

Famous Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has revealed that he is teaming up with football icon Mikel Obi to secure the transfer of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Chelsea Football Club.

In a post shared on X, the award-winning singer and passionate Chelsea supporter, also known as Mr P, disclosed that he and Mikel Obi are making renewed efforts this summer to convince Osimhen to join the Premier League giants, following an unsuccessful attempt in 2024.

“Dear Chelsea FC fans, last summer, Mikel Obi and I made every effort to secure the signing of Victor Osimhen for Chelsea. Including engaging in a three-way call right up until the transfer deadline,” Mr. P posted.

“I want to reassure all of you that we remain steadfast in our pursuit and will continue our efforts this summer. Fingers crossed.”

Okoye, who is widely known as one half of the music duo P-Square, is also a close associate of Osimhen and has often expressed his desire to see the Nigerian striker don the Chelsea jersey.

Fans will recall that Osimhen, after much speculation, joined Turkish club Galatasaray on loan in 2024, following a failed transfer deal with Chelsea.

Since then, the prolific forward has taken the Turkish Süper Lig by storm, finishing the season as the league’s top goalscorer and attracting serious interest from top clubs across Europe.

With Chelsea searching for attacking reinforcements, especially after a challenging 2024/2025 season, Okoye and Mikel Obi’s renewed push could reignite talks and possibly influence Osimhen’s decision.

Osimhen, widely regarded as one of Africa’s brightest football stars, has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, and Chelsea fans are hopeful that this summer might finally bring the Nigerian goal machine to Stamford Bridge.