Venue Of 2025 Unity Cup Featuring Nigeria’s Super Eagles Confirmed, Chelle To Try New Legs

Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium is set to host the 2025 Unity Cup, featuring an exciting lineup of teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The 2025 Unity Cup will commence with the first semi-final match between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, May 27. The following day, the stage will be set for a thrilling encounter between Nigeria and Ghana.

On Saturday, May 31, all four teams will return for the grand finale, where the semi-final losers will also compete in a third-place match, leading up to the crowning of the 2025 Unity Cup champions.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle sees the Unity Cup as an excellent opportunity to incorporate new talent into the squad. He stated, “We are looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasized the significance of the Unity Cup, describing it as a unique opportunity for the team to prepare effectively for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. He noted, “This is a great tournament for us to reunite and continue strategizing for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.”

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are also looking forward to a friendly match against Russia in June, as part of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in September.