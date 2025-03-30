NDLEA Nab Lekki, Italy Based Businessmen For Importation Of Illicit Drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, a businessman based in Lekki and owner of Damillionz Takeout, for his involvement in the importation of 60 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, from the United States to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the 43-year-old was taken into custody on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the Bay Lounge on Admiralty Way in Lekki, where he was awaiting the arrival of his latest drug shipment.

His arrest followed the interception of his cargo, which had arrived in Nigeria on March 12 in seven large cartons at a logistics firm in Lagos, conducted by NDLEA operatives from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

Subsequent to his arrest, authorities conducted a search of his residence in Lekki, uncovering 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher, and various drug paraphernalia.

This brought the total amount of drugs seized from him to 32.24 kilograms. In his confession, he stated that he had been engaged in the illegal drug trade since 2017.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, the Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, also disclosed that NDLEA officers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, thwarted an attempt by another businessman, Omoruyi Terry, to export 1,400 pills of tramadol (225mg), weighing 800 grams, to Italy.

Omoruyi was intercepted at the screening area of Terminal 2 while en route to Italy on a Qatar Airways flight. Investigations revealed that he is a frequent traveler and logistics agent based in Italy.

Additionally, in Katsina, four individuals—Baraka Abubakar, 40; Haruna Alitine, 23; Muhammad Babangida, 20; and Hamisu Lawal—were arrested on Friday, March 28, during an intelligence-led raid in Godai village, Daura LGA.

Authorities recovered 684 blocks of compressed skunk, a cannabis strain weighing 423 kg, along with 86,000 pills of diazepam.

The three male suspects were caught repackaging the diazepam tablets into different containers, while Baraka, the female suspect, was apprehended with large quantities of skunk in her residence.

Between Monday, March 24, and Friday, March 28, NDLEA operatives destroyed no less than 13,198 kilograms of cannabis sativa in various forests throughout Edo State.

They also seized 158 kilograms of the same substance for potential legal action. The operations took place in forests where at least four cannabis plantations were located, including Uhen Forest in Ovia North East LGA, Sobe in Owan West LGA, and Amahor Forest in Igueben LGA.

In Niger State, on Friday, March 28, NDLEA officers patrolling the Mokwa-Jebba road intercepted a black Toyota Corolla with the license plate SLM 137 SV.

They arrested the two individuals inside, who were found with 179 blocks of compressed skunk weighing a total of 77.6 kilograms, hidden in a false bottom of the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Paul Christopher, 46, and Lucky Star Anumie. Additionally, on Saturday, March 29, 50 kilograms of skunk were recovered from the residence of a suspect, Isa Iliya, who is currently evading capture, in Wawa village, Borgu council area.

In Enugu State, NDLEA operatives recovered 108.5 kilograms of skunk from storage facilities at Aria New Market in Enugu metropolis on Tuesday, March 25. On Monday, March 24, 25 kilograms of the same substance were confiscated from a suspect named Abdulrazak Saka in the Kilako area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Another individual, Suli Saheed, 50, was apprehended with 2.5 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud and 515 grams of Colorado in the Olomi Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a continued effort to combat drug abuse, the Agency’s commands and formations across the nation have actively engaged in War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization initiatives over the past week.

These activities included lectures aimed at students and staff at various institutions, such as Blessed Martins International School in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Model Ideal College in Enugu; Oto-Awori Senior Secondary School in Ijanikin, Lagos State; and Command Secondary School in Numan, Adamawa State, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, DOGI, Edo, Kwara, Niger, Enugu, Oyo and Katsina Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts, are well appreciated.

He extended Eid-el-fitr greetings to them, their families, other stakeholders and Nigerians at large.

“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society. May Allah continue to bless and guide us and may our collective efforts bring us closer to a safer and healthier society for all,” the NDLEA boss added.