Why Super Eagles Couldn’t Beat Zimbabwe In Uyo – Eric Chelle

The Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has blamed errors made on the field of play for the inability of his team to defeat Zimbabwe on Tuesday in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Naija News reports Chelle made the submission in his post-match press conference after the Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against their visitors from Zimbabwe.

He also added that it was difficult to speak further on the game because he has yet to review the game.

“We made some mistakes, we were the best team on the pitch. This is football. It is difficult for me to analyze the game right now; we will review it later,” Chelle said

The coach also avoided blaming any particular person for the frustrating draw, noting that the whole team is responsible for whatever outcome they get.

“I don’t want to blame the defenders,” he stated

With the results, Nigeria occupy the fourth position in Group C with just seven points—six adrift of table-toppers South Africa, which leaves the fate of qualification hanging in the balance.

Nigeria will need a dramatic turnaround in their remaining fixtures and hope other results go their way to stand a chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.