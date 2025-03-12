Rivers Assembly Drags RSIEC Chairman To EFCC, ICPC

The Rivers State House of Assembly has resolved to call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the financial activities of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) over the past year.

This decision was taken during the Assembly’s 134th Legislative Sitting, following the issuance of a Warrant of Arrest against RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), and four other senior commission officials.

The motion, sponsored by 26 lawmakers and moved by Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart of Okrika Constituency, urged the House to:

Condemn the RSIEC Chairman’s refusal to submit to the Assembly’s investigation.

Invite the EFCC and ICPC to examine the financial activities of RSIEC and its officials.

Direct RSIEC’s bankers to provide the commission’s bank statements from January 1, 2024, to date.

Commenting on the motion, Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule stated that under Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution, the House has the power to investigate any individual, ministry, department, or agency within its jurisdiction.

After deliberation, the House unanimously adopted all the recommendations, prioritizing the request for EFCC and ICPC scrutiny of RSIEC officials.

During the plenary, the House progressed three bills to the second reading:

1. Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill – Aimed at granting the Assembly the necessary powers, privileges, and immunity to carry out its legislative duties. The bill was committed to the House Committee on Rules and Business.

2. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Bill – Seeks to repeal and re-enact the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018 to redefine the commission’s establishment, composition, and functions. This bill was referred to the House Committee on Commissions and Agencies.

3. Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025 – Proposes to repeal the Rivers State Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023, and 2024 and enact a new Local Government Law. The bill was sent to the House Committee on Local Government.

Speaker Amaewhule commended lawmakers for their contributions and emphasized the importance of strengthening legislative oversight in the state.