‘More High-Profile Politicians Set To Join SDP After El-Rufai’s Defection’

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gabam, has revealed that more prominent politicians are on the verge of joining the party, following the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gabam, speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Monday, said El-Rufai’s move had triggered a wave of interest from top politicians across party lines, particularly in Kaduna State.

While Gabam declined to reveal specific names, party insiders have hinted that former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, are among those reportedly considering a move to the SDP.

El-Rufai had recently held closed-door meetings with Aregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare in Lagos, further fuelling speculation.

He had also visited former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, raising questions about broader political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, Fayemi has denied any plans to dump the APC.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said, “My attention has been drawn to a story circulating on several online platforms regarding my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card-carrying foundation member of the APC, and this position has not changed.”

He, however, criticized the APC’s internal democracy, stating, “While I have been at the vanguard of the demand for greater internal democracy and inclusion in the ruling party, I believe it is still not late for our party to change course and move towards greater inclusion and internal democracy.”

SDP Will Not Merge With Other Parties – Gabam

Meanwhile, Gabam reiterated that the ongoing wave of defections to the SDP is part of a broader push to redefine Nigeria’s democracy and ensure better governance for the people.

He dismissed suggestions that the SDP was planning a merger with other opposition parties, saying:

Gabam said, “The SDP is not in alignment with the proponents of a merger of political parties. It is a recipe for chaos. What we are doing is strengthening our structure at the grassroots level.”

He also clarified that El-Rufai’s defection is not necessarily tied to a presidential ambition, stating that all aspirants within the SDP must go through a transparent grassroots process before securing party endorsements.

“The party’s philosophy is entrenched in grassroots democratic participation. Every potential aspirant must go through the process from the grassroots level to prevent imposition,” he said.