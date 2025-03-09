El-Rufai Meets Aregbesola, Bakare In Lagos, Fuels Political Speculations

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, paid a visit to former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and renowned cleric Pastor Tunde Bakare in Lagos, stirring fresh political discussions.

The visit was disclosed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s media adviser, in a tweet on Sunday.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai was in Lagos today to visit Ogbeni @raufaregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare,” Adekeye wrote.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai’s meeting with Aregbesola and Bakare comes just days after he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

His recent engagements have fueled speculation about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aregbesola’s Political Shift

Aregbesola, a former two-term governor of Osun State, was a key ally of President Bola Tinubu but recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a protracted crisis within the party in Osun State.

His split from the ruling party has raised questions about his next political move and whether his meeting with El-Rufai signals a potential collaboration.

Bakare: A Political Voice In Nigeria

On the other hand, Pastor Tunde Bakare, a former APC presidential aspirant, remains a strong political voice known for his outspoken views on governance and national issues.

With El-Rufai’s growing engagements with key political figures, observers believe his latest visit could indicate an attempt to forge new alliances or test the political waters ahead of 2027.