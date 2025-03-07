El-Rufai Storms Buhari’s Home In Kaduna After Seyi Tinubu’s Visit

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State on Friday.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai’s meeting comes barely three days after President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also visited Buhari.

The meeting between El-Rufai and Buhari was disclosed in a series of reposts made by the former governor via his X handle.

The post read, “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai paid a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his home in Kaduna today. Patiently waiting for somebody to call PMB irrelevant.

“The outcome of this meeting will decide if we are playing polo or not. Mallam @elrufai was accompanied by Jimi Lawal, @HafizBayero and Musa Halilu (Dujiman Adamawa).”

In other news, the Federal High Court in Kaduna has ordered the interim forfeiture of ₦1.37 billion, which was allegedly siphoned from Kaduna State Government funds into a private account.

Naija News learnt that the money was part of funds allocated for a proposed light rail project in Kaduna, which was never executed during the tenure of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who led the state from 2015 to 2023.

Justice H. Buhari granted the forfeiture order on 28 February following an ex parte application by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which traced the funds to a private account