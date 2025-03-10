Fayemi Addresses Reports Of Plans To Dump APC For SDP

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied reports suggesting his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his loyalty to the ruling party.

In a statement addressing the speculation, Fayemi described himself as a “card-carrying foundation member” of the APC, emphasizing that his political allegiance remains unchanged.

While reaffirming his commitment to the APC, Fayemi acknowledged the need for greater internal democracy and inclusivity within the party.

“I have been at the vanguard of the demand for greater internal democracy and inclusion in the ruling party. I believe it is still not late for our party to change course and move towards greater inclusion and internal democracy,” he stated.

Fayemi’s remarks come amid speculation about internal divisions within the APC, as some party members explore alternative political platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, his statement signals a continued commitment to strengthening the party from within, rather than seeking an exit.

Naija News understands that reports emerged on Monday that Fayemi alongside other political heavyweights are plotting to dump the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This followed the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling APC to the SDP.