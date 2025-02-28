Lagos Assembly Lawmakers Storm Court Over Speakership Tussle

Thirty-five Lagos lawmakers have arrived at the Ikeja High Court for the hearing of the lawsuit filed by Mudashiru Obasa over the speakership tussle in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa, who was removed as Speaker while he was on an official trip to the United States, is challenging the legality of his impeachment, arguing that the process was unconstitutional.

Naija News earlier reported that Obasa filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court on February 14, 2025, seeking his immediate reinstatement as Speaker.

According to court documents, Obasa claims he was unlawfully removed from office on January 13, 2025. The suit lists the current Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants.

Contesting The Legitimacy Of The Impeachment

In his suit, Obasa challenged the constitutionality of the plenary session that led to his impeachment, insisting that it was unlawfully convened during the Assembly’s recess without proper authorization.

“The action challenged the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House,” the court filings state.

Obasa argues that the session violated Section 36, 90(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and breached the Lagos State House of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders, specifically Order V Rule 18(2) and Order II Rule 9(i-viii).

Following Obasa’s removal, the lawmakers elected Mojisola Meranda as the new Speaker of the Assembly. However, Obasa has continued to challenge her legitimacy.

Obasa dramatically returned to the Assembly chambers on Thursday, claiming he had resumed his position as Speaker despite his impeachment.

The case is currently being presided over by Hon. Justice Y.R. Pinheiro.