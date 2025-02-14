Obasa Drags Mojisola Meranda, Lagos State Assembly To Court

Impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court, seeking his immediate reinstatement as Speaker.

According to court filings obtained by Peoples Gazette, Obasa claims he was unlawfully removed from office on January 13, 2025.

The suit, filed on February 14, 2025, lists the current Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants.

The legal action follows several failed political meetings between Lagos and Abuja aimed at resolving the leadership crisis. Despite President Bola Tinubu’s directive that Obasa be reinstated, the stalemate has persisted, with lawmakers reportedly fearing possible retaliation from the impeached Speaker if returned to office.

In his suit, Obasa challenged the constitutionality of the plenary session that resulted in his impeachment, arguing that it was held unlawfully during the Assembly’s recess without proper authorization.

The filing states: “The action challenged the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.”

Mr. Obasa contends that the session violated Section 36, 90(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and breached the Lagos State House of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders, specifically Order V Rule 18(2) and Order II Rule 9(i-viii).

Naija News reports that the leadership crisis has deepened despite President Tinubu’s firm stance. Tinubu, frustrated by the delay in reinstating Obasa, recently declined a meeting with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos APC, accusing them of defying his directive.

However, opposition within the party remains strong. Muraina Akanbi Taiwo, a GAC member, rejected the push for Obasa’s reinstatement, stating: “Moves to reinstate Mr. Obasa would be rejected. Mr. Tinubu is not God in the state.”