‘I Remain The Speaker Of The Assembly, I Have Resumed’ – Obasa

The ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that he has resumed his position as the head of the parliament despite his impeachment.

Obasa made the statement on Thursday after arriving at the Assembly complex for the first time since his removal on January 13, 2025.

His return was marked by the presence of heavily armed security operatives, including personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking to journalists, he insisted that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa declared.

Impeached Speaker, Obasa Storms Lagos House Of Assembly

Naija News had earlier reported that Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Lagos Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

A viral video circulating online shows Obasa arriving with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office, amid growing reports that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some lawmakers loyal to Speaker Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival, referring to him as an “actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.