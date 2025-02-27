Obasa Wants To Reinstate Himself Illegally – Source

A source in the camp of the substantive Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has pointed out that the impeached speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, wants to reinstate himself illegally.

Naija News reported that Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Lagos Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

A viral video circulating online shows Obasa arriving with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office, amid growing reports that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some lawmakers loyal to Speaker Mojisola Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival, referring to him as an “actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.

A source in Meranda’s camp who spoke to SaharaReporters after Obasa’s invasion said they were still observing him to see his next actions.

The source said, “Yes, Obasa is presently at the complex with thugs and armed policemen. We are observing what he is doing. But all indications show that he wants to illegally reinstate himself.

“They have withdrawn all police officers attached to Mojisola Meranda. The policemen are protecting him; they are with him currently inside the complex. We are still watching him.”

Meanwhile, some lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have condemned the invasion of the Complex by the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday afternoon, the lawmakers claimed that Obasa has placed them under siege.

The state lawmakers reiterated their resolve on his removal as Speaker.