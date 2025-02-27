June 12: ‘IBB Is Dancing On The Grave Of Innocent Martyrs Killed For Him To Remain In Office’ – Opadokun

A chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Ayo Opadokun, has described the former head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s recent admission of wrongfully annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election, describing it as pretentious, dubious, and lacking remorse.

Babangida, in his newly released 420-page autobiography, “Journey in Service,” acknowledged the annulment of the election widely believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola.

However, Opadokun insists the former dictator only engaged in revisionism and escapism, offering no real regrets.

Opadokun, in his reaction on Wednesday, argued that Babangida’s so-called confession did not disclose any new information but merely attempted to reframe well-known historical facts under the guise of statesmanship.

“The so-called admission is not only pretentious, it is very dubious and without remorse. General IBB, in his 420-page book, engaged principally in revisionism, obscurism, and escapism. He has not revealed anything new in all that he has said,” Opadokun stated.

According to him, it was already common knowledge that MKO Abiola won the election, as results were publicly displayed from polling units to state collation centres. He cited Babangida’s former political adviser, Prof. Omo Omoruyi, who confirmed in his own book that Abiola was the rightful winner.

“Dancing On The Graves Of Innocent Martyrs”

Opadokun accused Babangida of showing no remorse, insisting that he was dancing on the graves of innocent Nigerians who lost their lives in the wake of the annulment.

“He is just, unfortunately, dancing on the graves of innocent martyrs who were killed simply so that he, a military dictator, could remain in public office and continue to appropriate public funds for himself, his family, and his collaborators,” he said.

He recalled the violence that followed the annulment, including the assassination of MKO Abiola’s wife, Kudirat Abiola, and the killing of pro-democracy activists by security forces under the military regime.

“In Ikorodu, security forces overpowered us when we attempted to bury three young victims. They ordered us to tell the families to collect their remains without any ceremony. They even slapped mourners to stop them from crying,” Opadokun recounted.

“IBB Should Be Held Accountable For Treason”

The NADECO leader further stated that Babangida must be held accountable for the treasonable act that resulted in the loss of numerous lives following the June 12 annulment.

“I recently re-watched a video interview with Professor Humphrey Nwosu, Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), where he confirmed that collation was completed and that Abiola won, even defeating Bashir Tofa in Kano State. So, there is nothing new in what IBB has said,” he added.

Opadokun lamented that Nigeria’s development had been stunted due to prolonged military rule, stating that the military’s intervention on January 15, 1966, derailed the country’s progress.

“The egregious pain inflicted upon this country has reduced us to nothing. The military’s forceful takeover of power on January 15, 1966, arrested our national growth and development. They have stunted all the progress Nigeria had made,” he said.

“Babangida Will Go To His Grave In Error”

He also dismissed the idea that Babangida’s early admission could have led to forgiveness, insisting that the blood of innocent Nigerians still stains his hands.

“So many lives have been wasted by him, so much blood is on his hands, yet he still pretends to be a statesman,” Opadokun lamented.

He concluded that Babangida’s legacy would always be tied to the annulment of Nigeria’s freest and fairest election, and that his latest remarks were nothing more than a failed attempt to rewrite history.