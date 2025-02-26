Poor Governance Driving Coups – Professor Jega Warns

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has warned that poor governance was responsible for the recent increase in military interventions in governance experienced in some West African countries.

Naija News reports that Professor Jega stated this while speaking at an event organized by Yiaga Africa, titled ‘Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa’, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Citing recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger as evidence, the former INEC Chairman regretted that elected representatives left service to the people for their interest.

“The so-called elected representatives of the people have essentially converted public resources into personal fortunes at the expense of citizens’ needs and aspirations,” he said.

He warned that unless something was done to address poor governance, the coups may engulf all West African countries.

“These persistent challenges have given coupists the excuses needed to stage a comeback, a dangerous phenomenon that could engulf the region and accelerate democratic backsliding unless addressed decisively and urgently,” he cautioned.

He also condemned the intransparent electoral system that retains incumbent officeholders, without reflecting the wishes of the citizens.

“Elections became largely farcical rituals designed to ensure the retention of the incumbent president and party,” he noted.

Another concern raised by Jega was the danger of exploiting ethnic tensions to win elections by politicians.

“Multiparty politics, circumscribed by negative identity mobilization, has been fractious, conflict-ridden, often violent, and divisive, rather than accommodative or unifying,” he stated.

He called on citizens and civil society organizations (CSOs) to mobilize and defend democratic principles.

“Citizens and credible CSOs must continue to mobilize effectively for credible and sustainable democratic development,” he added.