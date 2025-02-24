Lagos Speaker Meranda May Step Down As Possible Replacement Emerge

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, may step down from her position as part of ongoing political negotiations, with David Setonji or Wale Rauf emerging as potential successors.

This development follows high-level interventions from prominent figures, including former APC National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and Chief Pius Akinyelure, Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News reports that Meranda made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly on January 13, 2025, after the controversial removal of Mudashiru Obasa, who was accused of corruption, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

However, Obasa has since challenged his removal in court, claiming that due process was not followed in the impeachment process.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard indicate that key political figures met with principal officers and lawmakers over the weekend, with another round of discussions expected in the coming days.

According to inside sources, as part of the negotiations, Meranda may be asked to return to her former position as Deputy Speaker, while the next Speaker could come from Lagos West.

This move is reportedly aimed at ensuring regional balance in state leadership, as both Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Meranda hail from Lagos Central, leaving Lagos West without a top-tier leadership position.

Setonji And Rauf Emerge As Frontrunners

Two lawmakers from Lagos West have emerged as front-runners for the Speakership position:

David Setonji (Badagry 2) – Currently the Chief Whip of the House, Setonji has been a lawmaker since 2015 and is seen as an experienced legislator with a strong grassroots following.

Wale Rauf (Amuwo Odofin 2) – Elected in 2019, Rauf has steadily built influence within the House and is considered a strong contender for the role.

Stakeholders believe that choosing a Speaker from Lagos West would maintain political stability and prevent further tensions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Despite the push for her removal, Meranda received a vote of confidence from 36 out of 40 lawmakers on Monday, February 17, affirming their support for her continued leadership.

However, the House has since adjourned indefinitely, signalling that further negotiations are underway.