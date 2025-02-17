Lagos Assembly Speaker Presides Over Plenary Amid DSS Invasion

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, is currently presiding over plenary despite the earlier invasion by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), who had sealed the chamber and her office on Monday morning.

The DSS officials, who were sighted inside the chamber, clashed physically with legislative workers at the exit door, leading to pandemonium.

According to Punch, lawmakers forced their way into the chamber around 12:30 p.m., aided by assembly workers who showed solidarity and overpowered the DSS officials.

Plenary Commences Under Tension

Plenary is currently ongoing amid uncertainties and tension stemming from the leadership tussle between ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Speaker Meranda.

Earlier in the day, Naija News reported that the assembly complex was under heavy security as no fewer than 10 police vans were stationed at the assembly gate.

The DSS operatives sealed the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk of the assembly.

The crisis has deepened since Obasa’s impeachment, with speculations that he might return to power following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

As of now, the situation remains fluid as lawmakers continue with their session while security operatives maintain a heavy presence around the assembly complex.