Falae Pays Tribute As Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo Dies At 96

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae has praised the legacy of a prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo.

Naija News had earlier reported that Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his Lekki, Lagos residence on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Falae, in a discussion with Vanguard, said, “He is one of the last Mohicans. We, his contemporaries, will continue with his integrity and steadfastness in supporting what is right.”

Family Confirms Passing

In a statement, the Adebanjo family said, “He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos home at the age of 96.”

The distinguished lawyer and former Action Group organising secretary is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family eulogized him, stating, “We will forever cherish his commitment to truth, equity, and justice. His struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and he fought for it until his last breath.”

Funeral Arrangements Pending

The family announced that consultations are underway with associates and interest groups for a befitting funeral, with details to follow.

Condolence registers are available at his residence, 8 Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.