Ex-SGF, Olu Falae Emerges New Afenifere Chairman

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has appointed the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the Olu of ilu-Abo in the Akure North council area of Ondo State, Oba Olu Falae, as the chairman of the National Executive Committee of the organisation.

Following its monthly meeting at the residence of its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the group also emphasised the need for national restructuring and expressed concerns regarding insecurity, among other issues afflicting the country.

The National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, while addressing the media after the meeting, stated that the appointment of Falae was made by the group’s national leader, Fasoranti.

Ajayi reaffirmed that this appointment aims to reposition the organisation.

Oba Falae’s selection is intended to revitalise the organisation with the goal of ensuring that the House of Oduduwa is realigned to advocate for the Yoruba mandate, he remarked.

“The new Chairman, Oba Falae, is a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, among other important offices he has held. The meeting considered various challenges confronting the nation currently.

“Since we have subjected these issues to rigorous interrogations severally, we have come to the conclusion that the most potent means of tackling the challenges is Restructuring.

“We are therefore calling on the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to set the machinery in motion to restructure the country as a matter of urgency,” Ajayi noted.

Speaking on his appointment, Falae promised to unite all the factions in Afenifere, thanking Fasoranti for appointing him.

“By the grace of God and with the support of Afenifere and the Yoruba nation, we’ll succeed in bringing the other groups, everybody, together.

“I intend to do all I can to bring all factions of Afenifere together in Papa’s lifetime,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Organising Secretary of the group, Apagun Kole Omololu, assured that the newly appointed chairman, Falae, would reunite the group.