List Of Dignitaries In Attendance At Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s Funeral

A host of dignitaries and distinguished personalities were in attendance on Saturday during the funeral service in Ogun State to bid the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a final farewell.

Naija News reports that the funeral service for the late elder statesman who died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96, was held at St Phillip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral service were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Others who attended the funeral service included former governors of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardozo, the former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, among others.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun described the late Afenifere leader as a dogged fighter and supporter of true federalism.

The Ogun State Governor praised Adebanjo’s commitment to integrity, justice, national interest and a united Nigeria governed by true democracy.

“Chief Adebanjo was a dogged fighter of true federalism. He persistently argued that Nigeria’s over centralised system of government bred economic imbalance and ethnic tension.

“Under his leadership, Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group was revitalised becoming a potent force with democratic wisdom pushing for regional integration, restructuring and devolution of powers.

“Beyond politics, he was deeply committed to preserving the rich Yoruba culture, he denounced nepotism, corruption and impunity whenever they rear up their ugly heads and becoming a moral compass for all.

“As Nigeria continues his walk towards democratic consolidation, the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains a timeless blueprint for Nigeria, one defined by courage, conviction and unbending integrity.

“His ideals will continue to live on the heart of millions and his contributions shall continue to serve as path to building a just, united and truly federal Nigeria,” Governor Abiodun said.

The sermon for the service was delivered by the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Church and Bishop of Remo Diocese, Bishop Michael Fape.