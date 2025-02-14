Just In: Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo Dies At 96

A prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has passed away at the age of 96.

He died peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the family confirmed his passing in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the statement read.

Yoruba Icon And Stalwart Of Justice

Adebanjo, a distinguished lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group, and national leader of Afenifere, was a fearless advocate for democracy and justice.

He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family said, “We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.”

The family disclosed that consultations are ongoing with Adebanjo’s friends, associates, and various interest groups across Nigeria and beyond to finalise plans for a befitting funeral. Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

A condolence register has been opened at his residence at 8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, as well as his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs. Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.