UNIZIK Investigates Viral Altercation Between Lecturer, Student Over TikTok Video

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has launched an investigation into an altercation between a lecturer from the Department of Theatre Arts and a third-year student over a TikTok video recorded on campus.

Speaking on the matter, the university’s spokesperson, Njelita Louis, confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has directed a thorough probe, promising that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against any party found guilty.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, from the Department of History and International Studies, was seen dancing and filming a TikTok video along a corridor when the lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, attempted to pass.

He lightly tapped her on the shoulder to get through, which visibly upset the student, who felt her recording was interrupted.

The video captured Precious turning in frustration, exclaiming, “Imagine! Why would he touch me like that?”

The situation escalated further when the lecturer overheard her remark and returned to confront her.

Noticing that she was still recording, he attempted to take her phone, but the student aggressively grabbed his clothing, bit him multiple times, and tore his outfit.

As the struggle continued, Precious accused the lecturer of hitting her, dragged him among onlookers, and allegedly bit him on his wrist and arm.

Throughout the altercation, the lecturer appeared to maintain his composure.

The incident has sparked debates online, with divided opinions on who was at fault.

In response, UNIZIK’s management released an official statement: “The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a third-year student in the Department of History and International Studies.

“The incident, which has gained significant attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the university authorities.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, excellence, and adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter.

“We urge all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm as we diligently pursue the truth. The university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum, and we will ensure that appropriate actions and sanctions are taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University remains an institution of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards. There is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community.”