UNIZIK Expels Female Student For Assaulting Lecturer

The authorities at the Nnamdi Azikwe University (UNIZIK), have expelled a female student whose video recently went viral for assaulting one of the lecturers in the school.

It would be recalled that the school management had launched an investigation into an altercation between a lecturer from the Department of Theatre Arts and a third-year student of the school, identified as Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over a TikTok video recorded on campus.

In the viral video, Precious was seen dancing and filming a TikTok video along a corridor when the lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, attempted to pass.

He lightly tapped her on the shoulder to get through, which visibly upset the student, who felt her recording was interrupted.

The video captured Precious turning in frustration, exclaiming, “Imagine! Why would he touch me like that?”

The situation escalated further when the lecturer overheard her remark and returned to confront her.

Precious accused the lecturer of hitting her, dragged him among onlookers, and allegedly bit him on his wrist and arm.

Throughout the altercation, the lecturer appeared to maintain his composure.

The development prompted an investigation by the school authorities.

In an update on the matter, Naija News reports that a statement, signed by the acting Registrar of the institution, Victor I. Modebelu, confirmed that the student has been found guilty and expelled based on a report submitted by the Student Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the case of assault.

The statement noted that Precious was found guilty of gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations.

To this end, the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, on behalf of the University Senate, expelled her from Nnamdi Azikwe University with immediate effect.

The statement dated 13th February, 2025, also directed her to vacate the school premises immediately.