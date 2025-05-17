FG Confirms Arinze-Umobi Acting VC Of UNIZIK

The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed the selection of Professor Carol Chinyelugo Arinze-Umobi as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, expressed satisfaction that the selection process was conducted in line with due process, as provided under Section 5(13) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003, through nomination by the University Senate and subsequent approval by the Governing Council.

Naija News reports that Arinze-Umobi’s confirmation was contained in a statement, on Saturday, released by the Ministry’s spokesman, Boriowo Folasade.

The new acting VC is expected to be in her position for six months until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed for the school.

“In her capacity as Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Arinze-Umobi is expected to oversee the day-to-day administration of the university, coordinate academic and administrative activities, and ensure the effective functioning of the institution.

“Her appointment, in line with Section 5(14) of the Act, shall not exceed six months or until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed, whichever comes first.

“The Ministry acknowledges this appointment as a reflection of adherence to statutory governance procedures and expresses confidence in Professor Arinze-Umobi’s ability to provide stable and result-oriented leadership during this transitional period,” it read.

The statement further assured Alausa’s committment to upholding transparency, university autonomy, and merit-based leadership across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.