Embattled UNIZIK VC Rejects Tinubu’s Sack, Says Its A Mischievous Attempt To Destabilize University

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has strongly opposed a recent directive from the Federal Ministry of Education alleging the dissolution of its Governing Council and the removal of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Benard Odoh.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given approval to the Ministry of Education to dissolve the university’s Governing Council and sack Odoh.

The directive, issued in a letter signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, accused the university of violating regulations and disregarding federal directives. It claimed that the Governing Council had appointed an unqualified Vice-Chancellor, resulting in unrest and a breakdown of order at the institution.

Responding in a statement on Wednesday, Charles Otu, Media and Publicity Assistant to Professor Odoh, dismissed the Ministry’s actions as “mischievous” and aimed at disrupting the university’s operations.

Otu argued that the Ministry had overstepped its authority, pointing to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act, LFN 2004, which grants the President, as the university’s Visitor, exclusive rights to dissolve the Governing Council or remove the Vice-Chancellor.

He further alleged that the Ministry acted improperly by failing to notify or interrogate the affected parties before taking action.

Otu maintained that Professor Odoh’s appointment followed due process and had received widespread acceptance from stakeholders.

Odoh’s spokesman also accused the Ministry of contempt of court, highlighting ongoing legal disputes over the Vice-Chancellor’s appointment at the National Industrial Court.

According to him, the case’s sub judice status renders the Ministry’s actions both premature and inappropriate.

Contrary to claims of disorder, Otu stated that its campuses remain peaceful and that Professor Odoh continues to perform his duties effectively.

The authenticity of the Ministry’s letter was also questioned, with the spokesman noting its unusual signing by a Public Relations Director instead of the Permanent Secretary or Minister of Education. The absence of direct communication with the Governing Council’s chairman, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, was also criticized.

He called on the public and university community to remain calm while urging a judicial resolution to the matter.