UNIZIK Suspends Professor Over Sexual Assault Allegation

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has suspended Professor Ifeanyi Odinye of the Department of Chinese Studies for three months following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a female student.

Naija News reports that the university approved the suspension after a six-member investigative panel submitted its preliminary report on August 21, 2026.

The decision was approved by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie, with Odinye placed on half salary during the suspension.

The university said the action was based on alleged breaches of its General and Academic Regulations.

However, the investigation into the sexual assault allegation itself has not been completed, as the panel was given additional time to examine the remaining areas of the case.

The controversy began on August 15, when Odinye was reportedly attacked and stripped by angry students following an allegation that he had attempted to sexually assault a female student in his office.

A video from the incident later circulated widely on social media.

The footage showed a female student leaving the professor’s office with his clothes while appearing distressed.

The lecturer was later seen trying to leave the university premises in a tricycle as some people pursued him.

According to the university, the investigative panel has so far examined two of the five issues listed in its terms of reference.

The panel, headed by Professor Emmanuel Obidimma, Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies, found that Odinye breached university rules in relation to an examination misconduct case involving the student, Chikamso Favour Okechukwu.

The panel said the professor failed to document and submit the examination misconduct case using the required report form.

It also found that the phone allegedly recovered from the student during the examination was returned to her on the same day, contrary to the university’s regulations.

Following the preliminary findings, the university referred Okechukwu’s matter to the Student Examination Misconduct Committee for further action.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Aloysius Attah, said the Vice Chancellor had extended the panel’s mandate by another two weeks so that it could complete its investigation into the remaining three issues.

Those outstanding issues include determining whether sexual harassment occurred, identifying the individuals who took part in the attack on Odinye and establishing whether there was any kidnapping incident connected to the matter.

The panel is expected to submit its full findings and recommendations to the Vice Chancellor after completing the additional investigation.

The university said any final decision, including the possibility of criminal proceedings, would be considered after the report is received.

The university management said the process would be handled with fairness while it continues to protect the welfare of both staff and students.

It also said it would continue to take action against conduct that violates its rules and professional standards.