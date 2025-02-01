Fatoyinbo, Wife Renew Wedding Vow On 25th Marriage Anniversary

Nigerian clergyman and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has celebrated 25 years of marriage with his wife, Modele.

The couple, while celebrating the milestone, had a vow renewal ceremony in Abuja, surrounded by esteemed guests.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo of KICC and Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife Dr. Rebecca Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The 25th wedding anniversary celebration was a joyous occasion, filled with laughter and heartfelt moments.

Fatoyinbo and his wife exchanged vows once, reaffirming their love and devotion to each other.

As the couple celebrated this significant milestone, they were surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues who had gathered to honour their union.

The ceremony was a beautiful blend of tradition, culture, and faith.

Meanwhile, Fatoyinbo, has declared that while the devil fears prayers, he does not fear poor people.

Naija News reports that Fatoyinbo made the statement while preaching to his congregation in a viral video online

The clergy emphasised the importance of financial success and stability alongside spiritual growth.

He recounted a story of a man who went to preach the gospel but was chased away by another man who questioned his appearance, asking, “Has God helped you? Look at the way you look.”

According to him, the devil wants people to stay behind and make noise even though “Jesus became poor for our sake that through the grace of God we might become rich.”

Fatoyinbo encouraged his members to pursue spiritual and material wealth, stressing that financial resources can effectively help spread the gospel.