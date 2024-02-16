Video: Nigerians React As Oyedepo Storms COZA With Rolls Royce, Other Expensive Cars

The founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, recently visited the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja, during the week.

The clergyman’s visit coincided with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the church, led by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

A viral video, which was greeted with various reactions, showed the moment Oyedepo arrived at the church’s vicinity.

In the video, the revered clergyman was spotted stepping down from a Rolls Royce amid other car convoys.

He was then led by Fatoyinbo and other clerics into the church, where he got a standing ovation from members who were excited to have him in their midst.

Watch the video below,

Reacting to the video, netizens questioned the opulence displayed by the man of God and his escorts.

Below are comments culled by Naija News

Roodie, “Dss Dey guide pastor ,what happened to blood of Jesus?”

David Somto, “Welcome to the poverty capital of the world. Where religion is the biggest business”

Ishow, “Even the president does not have up to this escort… They ask their members to protect themselves and walk around with Bible and cross but they are there working with armed and plenty guards. We will all learn.”

Yemmy, “I won’t say anything , it is well ooo despite the allegations against Biodun Fatoyinbo hmmm”

Pojusola, “Na today all of you Dey know that our God is frosh. If Devil drives Bentley, what do you expect out God to drive?”

Rebecca, “He’s paid the price, serving God doesn’t come with poverty”

Sim, “A man who serve God deserves heaven on earth,he paid the price and made the sacrifices he deserves even more.”

Adekan, “If you have ever met Papa, your orientation to life will change. I have met him on few occasions, Is simplicity is top notch, the Aura around him is Peace and humility. I have maximum respect for Him & I also held unto “ You cannot serve God and be poor”.

Alexander, “Na people wey drop their January salary I dey pity sha. For inside this rogbodiyan”

Oluwagbohimmi, “Nigeria church cult isn’t different from Music cult,if you’re loyal to the cult they won’t cancel you”