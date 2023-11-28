Video: Bishop Oyedepo Reacts As Son Establishes Own Ministry

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, David Oyedepo, has finally bestowed blessings on his son, Isaac Oyedepo, after the latter established his ministry.

Naija News reports that the Oyedepo family made headlines a month ago after the news emerged about Pastor Isaac’s resignation from his father’s ministry.

The reported resignation was announced by Church Gist, a media platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft, one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.

In September, Pastor Isaac was said to have hinted about his plan to commence a new church ministry. The national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), had disclosed that the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

In the latest development, however, Pastor Isaac took to his X handle on Tuesday to share a YouTube video titled “Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.”

In the video, Bishop Oyedepo prayed for Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide, as they both knelt. Bishop Oyedepo could be heard saying in part, “As hands are laid on you, I pray for unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without sweat.

“I pray that impact will be your goal not good preaching but great impact and I pray that your life will interpret your message in the name of Jesus.

“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, may you be clothed with humility? I have never begged, yet I have never lacked; I have never borrowed, yet I have never lacked.”

See the video clip below:

UNVEILING OF THE ISAAC OYEDEPO EVANGELISTIC MINISTRIES https://t.co/k3xvqH3mwW — Isaac Oyedepo (@TheIsaacOyedepo) November 28, 2023

