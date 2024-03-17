Bishop Oyedepo Announces Schedule For Free Food Distribution To Nigerians Amid Hardship

The founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFC), Bishop David Oyedepo, has announced a schedule for the distribution of food and other relief materials to Nigerians amid the ongoing economic hardship in the country.

Naija News understands that Bishop Oyedepo made the announcement at the church’s headquarters in Canaan Land, Ogun State.

Addressing his congregation during the “Covenant Day of Business Breakthrough Service” on Sunday, Oyedepo urged well-doing people in the ministry to bring to the church their support.

While emphasizing food materials, the revered cleric also noted that the church would set up accounts to receive donations from across its branches.

According to him, the church will distribute materials across 200 locations, with 40 primary locations housing the supplies.

“The distribution begins upper Wednesday (27 March 2023), and everyone in need should move into any of those centres; it is not a weakness to ask for help; it’s wisdom,” Bishop Oyedepo announced.

His words read: “By this Wednesday at our various zonal centres, we’ve been informed about the 40 major distribution centres in pursuit of the Kingdom Care Agenda. The distribution will take place across 200 centres, but the main centres where these materials will be stocked are 40.

“Next Saturday is the day for everyone to bring anything to the Lord for distribution to individuals as the need may be. Non-perishable food items are welcome, but not vegetables or tomatoes, so they can be preserved for the time of the distribution.

“The distribution begins on Wednesday. Everyone in need should move into any of those centres. Asking for help is not a weakness; it’s wisdom. If your neighbour comes asking you for help, and it’s in your power to do it, don’t ask him or her to come back tomorrow; there is provision for it. And for all those who are blessed, the law said we should do good to all men, especially those in the household of faith.

“So we are committed, that also includes wears for children, for adults, male and female. No one shall walk naked in this house, in the name of Jesus. So Saturday, the 23rd, we’re bringing in what God is leading your heart to be a blessing to others.

“We have also set up various accounts along the zonal fellowship centres where you can put your financial seed on Kingdom care matters. That is put in place, so that in case you can’t carry a bag of rice from your house, you can always drop the seeds, and indicate what to want it for, to serve the needs of the people.

“He that giveth to the needy shall not lack. but he that hides his face, shall have many a curse. So enjoy it (Giving). Don’t let it be a burden. Let it be a delight to your school.”