Nigerians React As Old Video Of Beta Edu Revealing How Oyedepo Prayed For Her To Become A Minister Resurfaces

Nigerians are reacting to an old video of the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, revealing how the general overseer of the Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, prayed for her to become a minister.

In the video, she had disclosed that Oyedepo prayed for her in Shiloh and her dream of becoming s minister was fulfilled.

Watch the video below,

Reacting to the video, netizens berated the embattled minister for ruining a God-given opportunity.

Ego oyibo, “God gave you opportunity and you messed it up”

Shayne, “If you check well she gave that church a fat check already as seed of operation.”

Stone, “God gave you the opportunity and greed made you mess up.”

Iymelah, “The danger of asking God for a position without asking for the wisdom to do the job.”

Magicbloc, “She got what she has been asking for, When opportunity you gave been praying for cone don’t mess it up.”

Twin, “I am just laughing in Ijebu.”

Tochi, “Normally woman get strong heart pass Pharaoh.”

Jane, “She messed up an opportunity of a life time. Typical.”

Glint, “So after God gave you an opportunity, you decided to be a robber.”

Phada, “God gave you an opportunity, but you messed up.”