‘What Will Happen If Abioye Leaves Living Faith – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has shared his thoughts on what would happen if the church’s First Vice President, Bishop Abioye, were to leave.

Oyedepo stated that if Bishop Abioye were to depart from Living Faith Church, it would be a cause for celebration for the devil in hell.

Bishop Abioye has been working with Oyedepo since the 1980s, contributing significantly to the growth of the church.

He took over as senior pastor at the Garden of Faith in Kaduna, the church’s former headquarters, and was named a bishop in 1993. He is currently leading the church’s Goshen branch in Nasarawa.

During the ongoing Shiloh event, Oyedepo praised Bishop Abioye’s qualities as a follower and leader within the church.

The cleric said, “If this man leaves Living Faith one second the devil will celebrate in hell, he’s solid with me day and night by genuine passion for soles to be saved as a lifestyle.

“He can tell you more stories; he’s been with me on borrowed motorbikes in the valleys and on the mountains.

“He follows me so hard; some occultic powers said if you can’t get the church, get the man,” but they testified that he was far above the sky, where they couldn’t locate him.

“Do you have value for God’s presence? Then engage with passion; don’t be a social member of this church, or won’t pay you.”