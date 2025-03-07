What Happened After I And Others Gave Car Gift To Oyedepo – Fatoyinbo

The General Overseer of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has revealed how he was gifted a luxury car after he gave Bishop David Oyedepo a car gift.

He stated that he and other pastors had previously gotten a car gift for Oyedepo, and he recently received a similar gift from his church members.

According to Fatoyinbo, the surprise gift was proof of the biblical principle of sowing and reaping.

Fatoyinbo, who celebrated his 50th birthday on January 1, expressed his gratitude and surprise at the generous gesture.

He encouraged his followers to be generous and expect blessings in return, emphasising the importance of living a life of faith and reciprocity.

He said while speaking to his congregation: “Last year myself and my covenant brother and two pastors in this nation, we bought a certain car for Bishop David Oyedepo. I was not even there when they presented it, because the bible says you will reap when you sow not where you sow.

“Do you know that January 1st was my 50th birthday? Some sons just came together and bought me the same car without me arranging it. I was surprised. So wake up. Dey play. Don’t wait till 80 before you wake up. Wake up now.”