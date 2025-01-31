You Can Take Away My Passport, But You Can’t Shut Me Up – Sowore Fumes

Activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to continue to speak out against injustice in the society.

According to Sowore, he can’t be intimidated because nobody can make him disappear.

Speaking on Friday against the backdrop of the court order for him to submit his international passport as part of his bail condition in a cybercrime case brought against him by the Nigeria Police for calling the Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, an “illegal IGP), Sowore vowed to continue defending the welfare of Nigerians.

Taking a jibe at two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai, Sowore said he is not an emergency activist like the two former Governors who only speak out for selfish political reasons.

He added that the bail conditions granted by the court after his hearing yesterday are mathematical, and the lawyers are dissecting it, but he won’t be silenced.

“The judge has finally granted bail after the hearing yesterday, and the bail conditions are very mathematical, so I leave it for the lawyers. But just to inform the Nigerian people that we are very resolute to make sure that this country is extricated from the hands of mediocre people holding the country to ransom. We are very committed to ensuring that the welfare of the people of this country is paramount to us.

“We aren’t doing it because the elections are coming. We are not emergency activists, like the ones that started yesterday: El-Rufai, Amaechi, and the rest of them. We do this as a matter of conviction. It’s our body clock that reminds us about injustice, not election calendars. We know the police are interested in my passport, and the judge asked me to deposit my passport. You can take away my passport, but you can’t take away my right. You can’t shut me up; you can’t make me disappear; it’s not possible,” he said via his account on the X platform.