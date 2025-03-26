Natasha: ‘Look At This Individual’s Behaviour’ – Sowore Blasts Senator Nwaebonyi Over Clash With Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has suggested that the upper legislative chamber is clearly a waste of resources and should be scrapped.

Naija News reports that Sowore stated this while reacting to the verbal clash between lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday, during an Ethics Committee hearing on sexual harassment allegations involving suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In an interview on Channels TV, Senator Nwebonyi explained that the altercation started when Ezekwesili called him a hooligan and asked him to shut up.

Nwebonyi maintained that he does not regret the clash and questioned why the former Minsiter would treat him that way.

The Senator added that regardless of what transpired, he respects Ezekwesili as a woman.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, said Nwebonyi’s behaviour explains why the Senate should be scrapped.

The political activist also commended Ezekwesili for not backing down.

He wrote, “Look at this individual’s behavior and explain to me why the Nigerian Senate should not be scrapped, as it is clearly a waste of resources to send unproductive representatives to a rubber stamp assembly.

“I commend Oby Ezekwesili for not backing down.”