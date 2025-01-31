Sharia Court Can’t Work In South West – Yoruba King Writes Sultan Of Sokoto

Oba Olukosi of Ilukosi-Ijesa, in Osun State, Oba Omotooyosi Adebayo Akinleye, has said Sharia Court negates the secularity adopted in South West states.

Naija News reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, led Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged South West governors to allow Sharia Court in the region for Muslims.

In a statement, on his X handle, on Thursday, Oba Akinleye, stated that the Yoruba settled issues through traditional methods but adopted legal means in line with secularity enshrined in the Constitution.

“Your Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR. I respectfully write to share insights on the judicial evolution in Yorubaland, particularly regarding the transition from the traditional Osugbo/Ogboni judicial system to the adoption of a more universal law of freedom.

“Historically, the Osugbo/Ogboni system was integral to governance and justice in Yorubaland, serving as a high court with significant influence over both legal and social matters. However, in alignment with the broader movement towards secularism and a more inclusive legal framework, the Yoruba community has largely transitioned away from these traditional structures.

“This shift reflects a broader embrace of universal principles that advocate for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, which are foundational to the secular state as outlined in Nigeria’s constitution. This change has allowed for a legal system that is more reflective of diverse societal needs and less tied to specific cultural or religious practices, thereby fostering an environment where every individual can exercise their rights freely,” he said.

The King stated that Sharia law implementation in the Yoruba states would be a challenge. He stressed that Sharia law would undermine the secularity of the region.

He noted that the South West region has a good number of Christian and traditional worshippers who would disagree with any Sharia law.

“Regarding Sharia Law in the Southwest, its implementation poses challenges due to our secular framework. Nigeria is constitutionally a secular state where no religion is to be adopted as the state religion, ensuring that every person has the right to freedom of religion without interference.

“The introduction of Sharia in the Southwest could potentially undermine this secularity, leading to tensions and conflicts not only between religious groups but also within the broader societal fabric. For instance, Sharia’s application might not resonate with the significant Christian and traditionalist populations, potentially causing legal ambiguity and social discord,” the Oba stated.

Kabiesi Oba Olukosi of Ilukosi-Ijesa (Odundun Aso-Ilu dero, Adifa gba-Ilu II) added that secularity in the region has promoted peace and unity. He emphasized that it was crucial to maintain the secular stance.

“The secular approach has been beneficial in promoting peace, unity, and development by providing a common legal ground where all citizens, regardless of their faith or belief, can coexist harmoniously.

“It is crucial to maintain this secular stance to continue ensuring that the Southwest remains a region where every citizen’s rights are protected under a universal legal system, rather than one bound by specific religious doctrines.

“I trust this perspective underscores the importance of maintaining a secular judicial system for the benefit of all in our diverse nation,” he added.