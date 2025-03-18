Sultan Has No Plan To Islamize Nigeria – NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has no plan to move for Islamising Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the NSCIA, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, in a statement, on Tuesday, said a social media piece attributing Islamizing Nigeria to the Sultan was mischievous.

It stated the Sultan has not been in Nigeria for the past two weeks, addiing that the statement was baseless and unfounded.

“The attention of the NSCIA has been drawn to a piece of mischievous information being circulated in the social media that falsely ascribed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, a mischievous statement towards the now popular propaganda of Islamising Nigeria.

“This spurious information is not only baseless and unfounded but also malicious. The Sultan, who was purported to have made the statement, has been out of the country for the last two weeks.

“The Muslim community that the Sultan, by the grace of Almighty God, leads comprises of Muslims of all ethnic groups in Nigeria,” it read.

Eze urged Nigerians to disregard the trending statement on social media. He advised citizens to always verify claims on social media before propagating it.

“While the council would ordinarily not dignify the perpetrators of such a dastard act with a response, as it believes that every right-thinking person would discountenance it, we also see the need to educate the general public lest the information cause injury to the undiscerning minds,” it added.