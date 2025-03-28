Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslims To Watch For New Moon Ahead Of Eid-el-Fitr

As the Eid-el-Fitr celebration approaches, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across the country to observe the sky for the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Naija News reports that this directive was issued in a statement on Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The sighting of the new moon will determine the conclusion of Ramadan and the official date for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The statement noted, “March 29 marks the 29th day of Ramadan 1446AH, making it the first possible day for moon sighting.”

Furthermore, the Sultan advised that “anyone who sights the moon should report their observations through the designated phone numbers provided in the release.”

Muslims who spot the moon are encouraged to report their findings by calling any of the following numbers: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08035945903, and 07067146900.

If the new moon is confirmed, it will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and the commencement of Shawwal, the tenth lunar month in the Islamic calendar.

The statement also affirmed that the Sultanate Council would make an official announcement on Eid-el-Fitr based on verified moon sightings.