Saudi Club, Al-Hilal Want Real Madrid’s Rodrygo For €300 Million

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, have been approached with a staggering €300 million bid for their Brazilian superstar, Rodrygo, from Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal.

This substantial offer for Rodrygo comes as Al-Hilal seeks to fill the void left by the departure of Neymar Jr., who joined the Saudi side earlier this year from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar’s stint at Al-Hilal turned out to be disappointing, as he struggled with injury problems, making only seven appearances and managing to score just one goal while providing three assists.

Consequently, his contract with the club was terminated this month, allowing him to return to his roots at Santos on a six-month deal.

In light of Neymar’s departure, Al-Hilal have turned their attention to Rodrygo, hoping to secure his services as a potential replacement.

Spanish outlet Marca has reported that Real Madrid has received this remarkable bid, highlighting the growing financial power of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

In addition to the transfer fee, Al-Hilal are willing to present Rodrygo with a highly lucrative salary package, aiming to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

According to journalist Edu Aguirre from El Chiringuito TV, the Saudi giants are prepared to offer Rodrygo a staggering €140 million annually, which underlines their ambition to attract top talent to the league.

Despite the eye-watering offer and the possibility of a life-changing salary, Rodrygo strongly desires to remain at Real Madrid.