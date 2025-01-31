UEFA Champions League Play-offs Draw In Full: Man City Or Real Madrid To Miss Round 16

One of the two European giants, Manchester City and Real Madrid will not play in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as they have been paired to battle in the knockout phase play-off round.

The draw for the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off took place on Friday, unveiling an exciting path ahead for the qualified clubs.

Eight elite teams have earned direct advancement to the Champions League round of 16 after a strong performance in the league phase, showcasing their quality and consistency throughout the group matches.

These teams are Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Aston Villa. They will re-enter the competition in March, eager to continue their pursuit of European glory.

However, for the teams finishing between 9th and 24th in the league phase, the journey is not over yet. They must first navigate a challenging two-legged play-off round in February to secure their spots in the knockout stage.

The full lineup for the knockout phase play-off draw is as follows:

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain: A clash that pits the underdog against the French powerhouse.

Feyenoord vs AC Milan: This matchup brings together the Dutch champions and a storied Italian club, promising an intriguing showdown.

Juventus vs PSV: A meeting between the iconic Serie A side and the historical Dutch team, which could be pivotal for both clubs.

Monaco vs Benfica: Both teams will look to capitalize on their attacking talents in this high-stakes encounter.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Two of the biggest names in European football face off in what is sure to be a thrilling duel.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich: A classic matchup that will reignite memories of fierce battles between these two giants.

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund: An exciting clash featuring the Portuguese side and the dynamic Bundesliga team.

Club Brugge vs Atalanta: This matchup highlights the competitive spirit of both clubs, with aspirations for advancement.