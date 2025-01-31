PDP Woos Enugu LP Governorship Candidate, Edeoga

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu state, Chijoke Edeoga, to return to the party.

Naija News reports that Edeoga was the state’s former Commissioner for Environment under former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He, however, left the party to pick the Labour Party’s governorship form.

Enugu PDP executives, led by the chairman, Martin Chukwuwike, met with Edeoga to seek the return of the former Chairman of the Isi-Uzo local government area.

The video of the meeting was posted on X by Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Peter Mbah, Dan Nwomeh, on Friday.

In response, Edeoga promised to return to the state’s PDP leadership after consultations.

His words: “I will consult, I will consult widely, because I am a product of several men of good will. I will have to take back the message from the chairman and his team, I have enormous respect for the team and the chairman. It is not in the nature of Igbo people to hear such a weighty thing and respond, we say let’s take it home. I’m going to take it home. Then as quickly as possible, as early as possible get back to the chairman and my position will be known.”