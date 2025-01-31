PDP: ‘Damagum Needs To Be Thrown Overboard Like Biblical Jonah’ – Fubara’s Aide

The Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, has called for the removal of the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum.

Omatsogunwa, speaking with Punch on Thursday, said the party must obey the law and that what transpired at the PDP’s national secretariat on Wednesday was a disgrace.

Naija News reports that the media aide to Governor Fubara also criticized Samuel Anyanwu’s claim to the office of National Secretary. According to him, Anyanwu forfeited his position when he contested for an elective office.

Omatsogunwa further blamed Damagum’s leadership for PDP’s dwindling fortunes, stating that since his emergence as acting National Chairman, the party had been losing states.

He said, “For me the way forward is that the party is a creation of law or the constitution and if the law has said this person you have gone out to contest election and you don’t have any right to come back.

“I think that the law should be obeyed to the letter. It is this idea of self-help thinking that you can do something on your own in disregard for the law. That is where the problem comes in.”

Speaking on the law that guides the party, he said, “The PDP as a law abiding party ought to have obeyed the court judgment that said Anyanwu is no longer the party secretary. Because if Anyanwu had gone to another High Court when the Appeal Court that is higher than the High Court had given judgment, I think that is an aberration.

“So if you have appealed at the Supreme Court and you need to do the needful, do it. Then at the end of the day if it favours you fine you come back. If it doesn’t favour you, you have lost at the Federal High Court, you have lost at the Appeal. So why still grandstanding?

“For peace to reign, I think Anyanwu needs to be kicked out so that peace can reign. But I also think that Damagun, who is the acting Chairman, needs to be thrown overboard like the Biblical Jonah because of too much trouble.

“You can be a witness that since he came in even some states that are ruled by the PDP have lost it. Same thing that happened to Oshiomhole and at a time Oshiomhole was kicked out of the APC.

“I think the PDP needs to do that as a way forward so that it can become the formidable opposition that it ought to be.”