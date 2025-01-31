I Was Disgusted And Ashamed – Bode George Knocks Anyanwu, Ude-Okoye Over Leadership Crisis

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the party to set up a committee to resolve the rift between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the position of the party’s National Secretary.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, George described the situation as a public disgrace and a show of shame.

He stated this while reacting to the fight between Ude-Okoye and supporters of Anyanwu during the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the rift between the duo began Anyanwu left to contest the Imo State governorship election but lost.

While he was away, the party endorsed Ude-Okoye as Anyanwu’s replacement, but upon his return, Anyanwu disagreed and instituted legal action.

Reacting to the fight, George said: “I have always stated that when you have a little problem and you don’t arrest it on time, it becomes cancerous and affects everybody. I believe that at the stage we are, whatever is happening between the two Secretaries—Anyanwu and the other former National Youth Leader of the party—is a reflection of the lackluster approach to solving this problem.

“I was disgusted and ashamed that this kind of crisis would get to a crescendo where our public image is being eroded. It was a show of shame and very disgraceful.

“My take is this: the contentious matter is that the former youth leader went to the Court of Appeal, which gave him judgment that he was right to take over the Office of the National Secretary, and Anyanwu went to another court that ordered the status quo to be maintained. It looks depressing and disgusting when you consider that a party, which is like an Iroko tree, is being decimated because of personal ambition. It bothers some of us who have been part of the party since 1998.

“Resolving this crisis at the midpoint doesn’t make any political sense. Let us set up a committee to conduct an in-depth analysis of what happened. All sides of the divide are making us very angry. People are starting to say that our party is dead, but we say no, we can disagree without being disagreeable.

“I will remain consistent in my argument that we must go to the root of this madness so that it will never repeat itself. We have to set up a proper committee to resolve the mess from that convention. We must avoid this dirty public image.”