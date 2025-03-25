2027: Samuel Anyanwu Speaks On Atiku Coalition, Woos PDP Bigwigs

The reinstated National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has called for unity within the party, emphasizing that the internal crises have been resolved and urged members to focus on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Monday, Anyanwu, who is a loyalist to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, addressed the ongoing divisions within the PDP, urging those involved in coalition negotiations for the upcoming election to reconsider their actions and rejoin the party.

“The PDP is strong, and we must unite to rebuild and strengthen it,” he stated.

Naija News reports that the recent coalition led by PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, had raised concerns within the PDP.

Anyanwu, however, distanced the party from these efforts, insisting that the PDP is not part of any coalition discussions.

Supreme Court Ruling Ends Leadership Dispute

The call for unity follows a significant Supreme Court ruling on Friday, which reinstated Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

This decision overturned an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal, which had favoured Sunday Ude-Okoye’s appointment to the position, following a dispute about party leadership that reached the courts in December 2024.

The Supreme Court ruled that matters concerning party leadership should be handled internally by the party, a decision that was seen as putting an end to the months-long leadership crisis within the PDP.

Reflecting on the ruling, Anyanwu expressed relief and optimism about the party’s future.

“From the Supreme Court, which is the highest court, I am the National Secretary of the PDP,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to moving forward. “There’s no bitterness. Now is the time for us to unite and reposition the party.”

While acknowledging the emotional toll the conflict had taken, Anyanwu urged the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) to hold a meeting soon to address internal issues and foster reconciliation.

“We need an important NWC meeting where we can face each other, speak the truth, and apologize where necessary,” he added.

He also affirmed that the PDP would not be part of any coalition and encouraged those pushing for one to join the party instead.

“The PDP remains strong at all levels—local, ward, and state. “The crisis is over, and those looking for a coalition should come into the PDP. We are not joining any coalition,” he said

Calls For Unity From PDP Leadership

Members of the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, have also called for reconciliation and unity within the party.

One NEC source who spoke with Punch said, “For me, it was an unnecessary fight in the first place. However, now that the apex court has ruled, all well-meaning leaders of the party, such as the Governors, members of the BoT, and other stakeholders, should rally behind the NWC. I know some people are still angry within the NWC, but we must let this go for the party to survive. If we continue to fight like this, the image of the party will suffer.”

Osadolor added, “I know that the PDP Governors Forum, the BoT, and the opposition in Nigeria have their opinions on what is right and wrong. Only God and extraterrestrial beings can fully determine that. They are, to some extent, also involved in these matters. The Supreme Court has ruled, so it is time for all of us in the PDP, regardless of our position, to start mending our differences. I believe we are going to make decisions. The way forward is reconciliation, and healing is an essential part of that.”

Osadolor further emphasised, “Going forward, we want the Governors Forum, the BoT, the NWC, and especially Samuel Anyanwu to help resolve any grey areas. Now that the situation is clear, no one should fight it. We can heal and recover. It should not be seen as a case of victor and vanquished. We are all one family, so let’s embrace the future and move on.”